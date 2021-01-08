At one end of the spectrum, we have companies such as Sony and LG that launch a handful of phones and call it a year. Then there's Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi that launches so many phones that's it's hard to keep track. Adding to its selection is the newly-launched Redmi Note 9T 5G that — as the name suggests — gives you access to 5G networks without breaking the bank.

As expected, the Note 9T 5G is a recycled version of the Note 9 5G that was announced in China in November last year with a few small differences. The phone is powered by a MedaTek Dimensity 800U processor with an integrated 5G modem that supports both SA and NSA networks. The SoC is accompanied by 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

The display is a 6.53-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. If you're a butterfingers, Gorilla Glass 5 should help alleviate some durability concerns. There is a punch-hole cutout for the 13MP selfie camera. To go with the large display, Redmi has also added a pair of stereo speakers for a more immersive media-viewing experience.

Specs Processor Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U OS Android 10-based MIUI 12 RAM 4GB LPDDR4x Storage 64 UFS 2.1/128GB UFS 2.2, Expandable up to 256GB via microSD card Display 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel, FHD+ (2340 x 1080), 19.5:9, hole-punch, Gorilla Glass 5 Battery 5000mAh, 18W charging Front camera 13MP f/2.25 Rear cameras 48MP f/1.79 (main) + 2MP f/2.4 (macro) + 2MP f/2.4 (depth sensor) Connectivity Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, IR Blaster Dimensions 161.96mm x 77.25mm x 9.05mm, 199g Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Daybreak Purple, Nightfall Black Biometrics Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader

The Note 9T 5G has a triple-camera arrangement that consists of a 48MP wide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via its USB-C port. It runs Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box, which is a bit unfortunate given that Android 11 has been out for months now.

The Redmi Note 9T will be available at the above retailers.

As for pricing, the Redmi Note 9T 5G will start at €229.90 (or €199 for early birds) for the 4GB+64GB base variant. A 4GB+128GB model will set you back €269.90 (or €249 for early birds). The phone goes on sale from January 11.

At the same event, Xiaomi also showed off the Redmi 9T, Mi Smart Clock, and Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Pro.