The Samsung Galaxy S21 family is only a week away from being officially announced. However, there's not much to look forward to in that a lot of information about the upcoming flagships has already been leaked — everything from the key hardware changes to the new software features. As it turns out, you won't even have to wait for the official announcement to find out when the phones will be available to purchase.

According to a tweet from WinFuture's Roland Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will go on sale in Europe on January 29, which is much earlier than the availability date of previous Galaxy S flagships — last year's S20 didn't go on sale until March 13 in Europe.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be "available starting January 29" (Europe). — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 8, 2021

The source doesn't shed any light on when the phones will go on sale in the US, but if past instances are any indicator, the phones should be available either on the same day or earlier. If you're interested in picking one up, pre-order reservations have already opened up. Apart from the S21 series, we're also expecting the South Korean tech giant to announce the ANC-equipped Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy SmartTag tracker with UWB tech.