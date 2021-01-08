The social media network Parler has grown significantly over the past year as a "free speech" alternative to Twitter and Facebook, though it has been constantly criticized for allowing extremist content and damaging conspiracy theories. Following the raid on the U.S. Capitol by far-right extremists that left at least four people dead, Apple demanded Parlor establish new moderation policies, but Google appears to have jumped the gun and banned the app entirely.

Earlier today, Apple cited instances of Parler being used to coordinate plans for this week's raid in Washington D.C, and told the service to overhaul its moderation policies or risk being removed from the App Store. Google has already banned the application, as the listing is no longer available on Google Play. Google provided the following statement to Android Police:

In order to protect user safety on Google Play, our longstanding policies require that apps displaying user-generated content have moderation policies and enforcement that removes egregious content like posts that incite violence. All developers agree to these terms and we have reminded Parler of this clear policy in recent months. We’re aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the U.S. We recognize that there can be reasonable debate about content policies and that it can be difficult for apps to immediately remove all violative content, but for us to distribute an app through Google Play, we do require that apps implement robust moderation for egregious content. In light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat, we are suspending the app’s listings from the Play Store until it addresses these issues.

This story is developing...