OnePlus is working on a smartwatch, possibly using Google's Wear OS platform, but it has also been developing a cheaper fitness band. Some details and photos of the band leaked earlier this week, and now OnePlus has set an official launch date.

OnePlus is sending out the below invite to news outlets, teasing "the new face of fitness smart everywear." It asks, "please join us in unveiling our first-ever wearable device on @oneplus_india," with the event scheduled to start on January 11th at 11am local time.

Previous leaks indicated the OnePlus Band will offer blood SpO2 blood saturation monitoring, IP68 water protection (making it the first non-carrier OnePlus product to be IP-certified), an AMOLED screen, sleep tracking, 13 exercise modes, and a price of around ₹2,499 in India (~$34). Given that the reveal is only taking place on the company's Indian account, it doesn't seem likely that the band will be available in the United States or other regions.