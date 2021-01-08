OnePlus announced Nord N10 5G and N100 US availability a few days ago, and it turns out there are some pre-order bonuses being offered as well. Depending on which phone you buy and where you order from, you could end up with a $30-$50 gift card or a pair of wireless OnePlus earphones.

Without further ado, here are the offers:

Given that the gift card and earphones' values are pretty much identical, it's up to you whether you'd rather have the amount in a B&H gift card or in a pair of OnePlus earphones. These deals are valid today, January 8th, to January 14th. The bonuses probably aren't significant enough to make you want a Nord if you didn't already, but if you were already thinking about pre-ordering one, they represent a nice incentive.