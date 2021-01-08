If you'd told me in 2015, when true wireless earbuds began hitting the market, that we'd one day be able to buy a decent pair for less than $20, I definitely wouldn't have believed you. Here we are in 2021, though, and Amazon is currently offering the Mpow MBits S for just $19.43 (a little under $8 off) with free Prime shipping.

You're probably thinking that you're probably not getting a great product for $20, but I wouldn't be so sure. Mpow is a relatively well-known brand in the space, and the Amazon reviews at 4.6/5 are very positive. These buds have touch controls, noise cancellation, a USB Type-C port for charging, IPX8 water resistance, and a reported 35 hours of battery life (six hours without the charging case).

To take advantage of this deal, make sure to tick the box for the 10% clip coupon before checking out. Prime shipping is included, and it can be as fast as one-day depending on where you live. If you've been looking for a cheap pair of true wireless buds, you'd be hard-pressed to beat this.