Microsoft's 'Link to Windows' functionality is now live, meaning that compatible phones can forward calls to their Windows 10-powered machines. The entire compatibility list is made up of Samsung phones (aside from the Surface Duo) — 39, to be precise — and those in supported regions can now try it out.

Samsung and Microsoft have an extensive partnership, which is why the compatibility list is currently 97.5% Samsung phones. Supported phones include the expensive Fold and Flip folding phones, but also lower-end A-series phones and Galaxy S/Note flagships going back a couple of years. The feature is also only available in select markets, though Microsoft doesn't clarify which ones.

Image courtesy of SamMobile.

SamMobile notes that this isn't currently working with their Note10 because the Bluetooth receiver being used with their Windows desktop isn't recognized by the 'Your Phone' app, so that's something to keep in mind if your machine does not come with Bluetooth built-in. If you have a more recent Samsung phone, live in a supported region, and have a Windows 10 computer, this may be worth trying out for you.