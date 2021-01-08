LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM around, and for good reason. It has extended the life of many phones and tablets that would have otherwise been abandoned, and even for phones still receiving software updates from the original manufacturer, Lineage can sometimes work better than the stock software. Since our last roundup, LineageOS 17.1 has arrived on eight more devices, including the OnePlus Nord and 2013 Google Nexus 7.

First up, a few phones have been updated from LineageOS 16.0 (based on Android 9 Pie) to 17.1 (Android 10). The Fairphone 3 now has 17.1 builds after it started on the 16.0 branch in November of last year, and three variants of the Galaxy S3 Neo have also been updated:

Fairphone 3 (FP3)

Samsung Galaxy S III Neo (Dual SIM) (s3ve3gds)

Samsung Galaxy S III Neo (Samsung Camera) (s3ve3gjv)

Samsung Galaxy S III Neo (Sony Camera) (s3ve3gxx)

There are also four new devices to LineageOS (though some were previously supported and later dropped), all with 17.1 builds available or coming:

OnePlus Nord (avicii)

Moto Z3 Play (beckham)

Google Nexus 7 2013 (Wi-Fi, Repartitioned) (flox)

Asus Zenfone 5Z (ZS620KL) (Z01R)

It's always great to see newer devices like the OnePlus Nord show up, but perhaps the most impressive addition there is the Nexus 7 2013. The builds are designed for Nexus 7 tablets that have been re-partitioned (hence the 'flox' codename instead of the usual 'flo'), and instructions for that are available on the LineageOS Wiki.