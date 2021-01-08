If you've never been a fan of cramming tiny little speakers all up inside your ears just to listen to some music, you're probably aware of alternative open-ear solutions like bone-conduction headphones, or sunglasses with audio ports. We've seen plenty of offerings along those lines over the years, but they've never been particularly affordable. Trying to address that angle, JLab is introducing its new JBuds Frames, with the aim of transforming your existing glasses into audio-integrated eyewear.

The open-ear Frames consists of two independent modules that clip on to the temples of your existing glasses. Instead of using bone-conduction tech, the buds keep it simple with a downward-firing speaker intended to pipe music to your ears without leaking sound to those close by.

Each unit has a 16mm driver, but you probably shouldn't expect to be blown away by the audio quality; after all, open-ear earphones by nature are meant to let you still hear the world around you.

The JBuds Frames come with multiple ear tips to ensure a comfortable fit.

These Bluetooth audio devices are IPX4-rated and can also be used independently. They also have buttons on board that can accept/reject calls, adjust volume, and even change equalizer settings. Lastly, they're said to last for up to 8 hours on a single charge.

The JBuds Frames are priced at $50 and will go on sale early in early spring. At a price that low, they severely undercut offerings such as the Bose Frames that cost $250 —now we just have to see how audio quality turns out.