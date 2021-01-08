You know that short, satisfying sound that you hear when you successfully connect to a Google Smart Display or speaker? Well, Google's about to ruin it. 9to5Google has discovered that the latest Nest Hub preview firmware has a much gentler sound, and it's all sorts of wrong and confusing.

Okay, so we may be exaggerating a tad, but the new sound legitimately is less affirmative. Have a listen; here's the old sound:

And here's the new one:

This new sound seems to only be on the Nest Hub with the latest v1.52 Cast firmware. The vast majority of Smart Displays and speakers are still on v1.50, so chances are you'll still have the older tone for a little while. As you can tell, we're not fans of the new one here at AP, but let us know what you think of it.