Google Meet has been in rapid development over the past year to accommodate the millions of people who transitioned to (and in many cases, still are) working from home. The service has implemented many new features recently, and now Google is making it easier than ever to create a call.

Before now, creating a Google Meet conference required creating a nickname (or allowing Google to generate one for you), then it would give you a link you could share with others. Google is now speeding up this process with a tweaked interface on meet.google.com. Clicking the 'New meeting' button now provides three options: create a meeting for later, start a call now, or schedule a meeting in Google Calendar.

Depending on how you most frequently use Google Meet, the updated interface could save you at least a few clicks. The changes are rolling out now on both G Suite/Google Workspace accounts and personal Gmail accounts.