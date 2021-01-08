Here's some good news for our multi-lingual readers: Google Maps is finally allowing a separate language from the system language to be set in the Android app. This is an option that probably should have been implemented a long time ago, but at least it's here now.

Selecting a new language in the app is easy; just click your avatar in the top right, hit "Settings," and you'll see "App language" is right up top. There will be a couple suggested languages up top, with the rest of the available ones below. The app will then restart to switch the language over.

Once restarted, you'll see that pretty much everything that can be changed will now be in the new language you've selected. If you can't read the language you've selected (like me here), you can luckily find your way back to the appropriate settings menu quite easily.

The new feature is rolling out server-side now for the most recent Google Maps app versions.