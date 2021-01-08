5G isn't just for Samsung's pricey flagship phones; the company has been trickling the tech down to its A-series phones as well. The Galaxy A32 will be the latest in the lineup to get 5G, and it'll also be the cheapest. WinFuture has published a collection of press renders showing the A32 in all its glory, and it looks decent for the most part.

The first thing most of you will notice about the A32 is the unusual camera setup. In its more expensive Note20 and S20 phones, Samsung places the sensors and flash on a raised glass rectangle, but not here. Those with trypophobia might not like this design. WinFuture believes the main sensor will come in at 48MP, with the other sensors being for ultra-wide-angle and macro shots. The back is said to be plastic and will come in white, black, a light blue, and a light purple.

Up front, there's a now-ubiquitous teardrop notch design for the 6.5" LCD panel. The bezels are quite large, especially at the bottom, but that's to be expected from a budget phone. The fingerprint sensor is side-mounted, as the LCD used doesn't support in-display sensors.

The 5G model of the Galaxy A32 is said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. There will also be a cheaper 4G model. There's no word on pricing and availability just yet.