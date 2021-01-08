Welcome to Friday, everyone. The end of the week is finally here, and so it's time once again to check out all of the app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. While things are slow, I still have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Titan Quest, a quality action RPG in the same vein as Diablo. Next, I have Arrog, a quirky puzzle-based adventure game that's displayed in black and white. Last up is Cosmic Express, an enjoyable puzzler where you'll plan train routes for a space colony. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 33 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Fang Synth - Accelerometer control, arp, and seq $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Genetic Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- US News Pro: US Breaking News, America, World News $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lecture Notes - Classroom Notes Made Simple $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Single Origin 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Social Horoscope Community $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Life Changing Books, Biographies, Self Help Books $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Touch Lock : Lock touch screen $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Cyber Fighters: League of Cyberpunk Stickman 2077 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight - Cash Knight $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dinosaur Hunter - Jurassic Monster World 2020 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chase Survival 2 - 3D surviving and running game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Draw Lines: Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fruit Pop Saga $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Offline Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Merge Monster VIP - Offline Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Fledermaus - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Screen Lock Pro - Fingerprint, Smart lock, IRIS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Orthographic Projection $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MEAM - The Meme Maker Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pause it Pro - Ads free $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- SayIt Full Unlock $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- A Good Snowman $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cosmic Express $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ChessFinity PREMIUM $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ethics: Journalist's Way $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Titan Quest $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full) $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aquarium Tycoon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Arrog $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DayD: Through time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Marble Age: Remastered $4.49 -> $3.14; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quadropoly Pro $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- [Premium] RPG Antiquia Lost $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- [Premium] RPG Asdivine Cross $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Deep Under the Sky $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Time Mysteries 3: The Final Enigma (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Oblivione KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
- Big Sur - MacOS icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crispy HD - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Emui Carbon - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MIU! 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
