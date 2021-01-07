Universal Pictures has decades worth of classic horror movies in its vaults, but many of them aren't available on the most popular streaming services. If you're in the mood for some scares (and this past week hasn't been scary enough for you), Universal is planning to show seven of its more popular horror films on YouTube, starting later this month.

Universal's 'Fear: The Home of Horror' YouTube channel will have seven movies available for free viewing starting January 15th. Dracula (1931) and The Mummy (1932) will be available on January 15th, then Frankenstein (1931) and Bride Of Frankenstein (1935) on January 16th. Finally, January 17th will bring The Invisible Man (1933), The Wolf Man (1941), and Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948). All movies will be published around 8PM GMT on their respective days.

Annoyingly, the movies will only be available to watch for a week. Universal will also discount the digital purchase price (presumably on YouTube/Google Play Movies) for all the movies shown, in case you want to keep them forever.