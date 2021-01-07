Google TV is the latest iteration of Google's smart TV software, having made its debut on the latest Chromecast a few months back. Sony's new Bravia XR TVs are among the first to arrive with Google TV built-in, and they have some other noteworthy features as well.

We at Android Police find the Google TV aspect of this Bravia XR lineup to be the most interesting — it's pretty much Android TV, but with a home screen that aggregates recommended content from many streaming services — but there's more to these shiny new TVs than that. These new TVs come in 8K LED, 4K OLED, and 4K LED flavors, with all sporting 4K at 120fps capabilities.

They also come with the new Cognitive Processor XR, which Sony says uses artificial intelligence to adjust elements like color, contrast, detail, and sound on the fly to produce the best viewing experience possible. All of these TVs will have HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), all of which should contribute to pretty great viewing and gaming experiences.

Sony says pricing and availability will be announced at a later date, but these TVs won't be cheap. If you just want to check out the new Google TV experience, the $50 Chromecast with Google TV will be a much, much more inexpensive way to do so.