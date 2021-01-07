You might have a reason to want to switch to Google Fi, but maybe you want to tie that onto a cheap or maybe even free upgrade. Well, Google's got ya — it's offering up to $600 off MSRP on a variety of Samsung flagships and Motorola phones.

While supplies last, subscribers can purchase any of the below phones, then activate it within a month of shipment confirmation and use it on a full-service plan (read: no data-only SIMs) for 90 days. New customers will need to bring their number over from another carrier while existing customers will pay the discounted price right from checkout — either all up front or on a 24-month installment plan.

Here's how much you'll save:

None of the new Pixels are on discount, unfortunately.