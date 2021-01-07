You might have a reason to want to switch to Google Fi, but maybe you want to tie that onto a cheap or maybe even free upgrade. Well, Google's got ya — it's offering up to $600 off MSRP on a variety of Samsung flagships and Motorola phones.
While supplies last, subscribers can purchase any of the below phones, then activate it within a month of shipment confirmation and use it on a full-service plan (read: no data-only SIMs) for 90 days. New customers will need to bring their number over from another carrier while existing customers will pay the discounted price right from checkout — either all up front or on a 24-month installment plan.
Here's how much you'll save:
- Moto G Power - $49 ($200 off)
- Moto G Stylus - $99 ($200 off)
- Galaxy A71 5G - $300 ($300 off)
- Galaxy Note20 - $600 ($400 off)
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra - $900 ($400 off)
- Galaxy S20 - $400 ($600 off)
- Galaxy S20+ - $600 ($600 off)
- Galaxy S20 Ultra - $800 ($600 off)
None of the new Pixels are on discount, unfortunately.
