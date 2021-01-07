The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were released about a year ago, and while the 8 has been succeeded by the newer 8T, the 8 Pro is still the company's top flagship. Both phones are now receiving a system update, though only in India and Europe — you 'Muricans out there will have to wait for the next one.
The OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 update for the OnePlus 8 carries a build number of 11.0.3.3.IN21DA in India, and 11.0.3.3.IN21BA in Europe. For the OP8 Pro, the build number is 11.0.3.3.IN11DA in India and 11.0.3.3.IN11BA in Europe. The changelog mentions a new keyboard height setting, as well as fixes for alarms, Wi-Fi, and auto-rotate. No new security patch level is included, meaning both phones are still on the November security level.
System
- Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment)
- Fixed the issue of a small probability that the alarm clock starts abnormally
- Fixed the failure to enable auto rotate feature
Gallery
- Fixed a small probability issue that photos don't display in the Gallery
Bluetooth
- Fixed the small probability issue that no pop-up window shows up when connecting Bluetooth headset
Network
- Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation
OnePlus Store (IN only)
- An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)
Just like the recent update for the OnePlus Nord, this upgrade adds the OnePlus Store as a pre-installed application for Indian owners. More bloatware is never a good thing, but it can at least be completely removed.
OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 is gradually rolling out, but you might be able to get it ahead of time with OxygenUpdater.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
