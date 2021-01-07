For some of you, an Android tablet might be all you need — maybe just with a few mode changes like a dock, a folio, maybe even a pen. Lenovo has catered to this very peculiar subset for a long time and it's doing so again for 2021 with its latest Tab P11.
Specs
|Display
|11" 2000 x 1200 IPS LCD
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|RAM
|4 or 6GB LPDDR4
|Storage
|64 or 128GB + microSD up to 256GB (exFAT up to 1TB)
|Cameras
|13MP rear, 8MP front
|Power
|7,700mAh battery (rated for 12 hours video) w/ 20W charging
|Connectivity
|LTE, limited Wi-Fi 6 features, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio, USB-C (USB 2.0)
|OS
|Android 10
|Dimensions
|258.4 x 163 x 7.5mm / 490 grams
|Colors
|Slate, Platinum
On its own, the Tab P11 isn't exactly spectacular. It has quad Dolby Atmos speakers, a half-decent display that goes up to 400 nits, no fingerprint sensor, but the whole thing's made of aluminum and has a 15-hour battery. For those who like to play with mixed reality apps, there is a time-of-flight sensor for improved depth information.
But, the Tab P11 doesn't come alone: depending on region and model, in the box is a keyboard-and-trackpad pack that connects to four Pogo pins on the tablet and a Precision Pen 2, which charges via USB-C and lasts for up to 200 hours per cycle, just for your stylus needs up to the 4,096th level of pressure. You can also separately purchase the Lenovo Smart Charging Station 2 and a Folio Case if you prefer to have a dock or a cover without the keyboard hanging about.
The P11 should be available in the immediate future — not that the press release below tells us, but the product page definitely indicates that it's not available right this second — starting from $230.
