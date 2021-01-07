This year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2021) doesn't technically start until next week, but there are always companies that reveal their new stuff a bit early. JBL has now announced several new audio products that will start shipping next month, including outdoor speakers, true wireless earbuds, and other audio gear.

First up are two pairs of high-end headphones, the JBL Tour One and JBL Tour Pro+. The Tour One is a pair of standard over-ear headphones with active noise cancelling, 40mm dynamic drivers (certified for frequencies up to 40kHz), fast charging, and easy access to your phone's digital assistant. JBL claims a battery life of up to 25 hours with ANC on, plus another 25 hours through the charging case. Meanwhile, the Tour Pro+ true wireless earbuds have 6.8mm dynamic drivers, Qi wireless charging, dual connections, IPX4 water/sweat resistance, and tap controls. Battery life is estimated at 6 hours with ANC on or 8 hours without, which is roughly the same as you'd get from the Galaxy Buds Live. The Tour One will be priced at $299.95/£279.99, and the Pro+ will be $199.95/£179.99.

Left: JBL Tour Pro+. Right: JBL Tour One.

JBL also revealed three products in its mid-range 'Live' series. The Live Pro+ is the only true wireless earbuds in the series, featuring "adaptive noise cancelling," dual connect, 6 hours of battery life (or 7 with ANC off), IPx4 water resistance, and touch controls for £169.99. The other two options are standard Bluetooth over-hear headphones — the £159.99 Live 660NC and £119.99 Live 460NC.

Left: JBL Live Pro+. Middle: JBL Live 660NC. Right: JBL Live 460NC.

If you're more interested in speakers, the JBL Charge 5 is coming to a store near you in March for $179.95/£159.99. Just like previous models in the Charge series (the Charge 4 is pictured at the top of this article), it's IP67 water-resistant and supports JBL's 'PartyBoost' for pairing multiple compatible speakers together. The Charge 5 also has a 7,500mAh internal battery for 20 hours of playtime, plus a Type-C port for charging other devices. It will be available in Black, Blue, Gray, Red, Teal, and Camo.

Left: JBL Charge 5. Right: JBL Bar 5.0.

Additionally, a new JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam Soundbar was revealed. No, it's not a sequel to the JBL Link Bar with Android TV, but it does support Dolby Atmos, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Bluetooth audio. It has four passive radiators, but no included sub-woofer. The JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam will go on sale sometime this spring for $399.95/£349.99.

And finally, JBL also announced the Reflect Mini NC TWS ($149.95), a new pair of waterproof and reflective true wireless buds with active noise cancelation; some low-end to midrange Bluetooth buds and headphones in the Tune series; and the Onyx Studio 7, a portable Bluetooth speaker under its mother brand, Harmon.