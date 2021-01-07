Google shook up its smartphone lineup during 2020, and part of that was releasing a new third tier of Pixel phones between the budget 'a' series and the flagship offerings. The Pixel 4a 5G ended up being the best of Google's three 2020 phones, and now a new color is available for anyone buying the phone unlocked.

There are technically two versions of the Pixel 4a 5G, the $499 model with only low-band 5G support that is sold unlocked (through the Google Store, Amazon, Google Fi, etc.), and the $599 Pixel 4a 5G UW with milometer-wave 5G that Verizon sells. The unlocked model was only ever available in 'Just Black,' but anyone buying the UW version had an additional 'Clearly White' color option.

Google has confirmed to The Verge that the white color will soon be available for the unlocked 4a 5G, with shipping expected to start on January 28th. It will have the same white casing and green power button as the Verizon model, but the same sub-6GHz 5G support that is found in other unlocked models.

Sadly, the new color doesn't appear to be available for purchase anywhere yet. B&H Photo had a product listing, but it was pulled shortly after The Verge noticed it.