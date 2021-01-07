It's often more difficult tracing the differences between old and new Chromebooks given their wild release schedule. For Acer's part, the all-new Chromebook Spin 514 is set to head to market alongside the Spin 513 — the company's first with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c silicon — but towing AMD's 3rd-gen Ryzen mobile processors instead.
Specs
|Display
|14" 1920 x 1080 IPS touch display
|Processor
|AMD 3rd-gen Ryzen Mobile Processors w/ Radeon or RX Vega GPU
|RAM
|"Up to" 16GB DDR4
|Storage
|"Up to" 128GB eMMC or 256GB SSD + microSD
|Power
|10-hour battery w/ 45W DC charging
|I/O
|2 x Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1) / 2 x Type-A (up to 60W out) / HDMI (select models) / DisplayPort over USB-C / 3.5mm audio / HD webcam
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5
|OS
|Chrome OS/Enterprise
|Dimensions
|32.3 x 22.6 x 1.74cm / 1.55kg
Acer hasn't made clear how it is configuring the processor and memory SKUs, but we do know that it'll offer the Spin 514 with the quad-core Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 chipsets along with AMD Radeon Vega or RX Vega Mobile graphics. We do know, though, that it will price at $480 and up — a $80 premium on the Snapdragon-powered Spin 513.
The touch display that can swivel 360° gets nudged from the 13.3" to the 14" format, fronted by Gorilla Glass 3 and supported with an aluminum build with MIL-STD 810H durability. While it's nice to know that testing has certified that the Spin 514 can withstand drops of up to 4 feet (1.2m) and applied weight of up to 132 pounds (60kg), we don't recommend freely testing those limits. Sand and dust infiltration were tested on the lower 810F standard.
There's also all of the trimmings of Chrome OS like fast boots and a battery good enough for a 10-hour day. Fleet managers looking to deploy this machine to their workforce can employ zero-touch enrollment — all staff need to do is connect their Enterprise Spin 514 to the internet and they'll be instantly enrolled into the administrative backend.
As with the Spin 513, the 514 is getting out to U.S. customers starting next month and in the EMEA markets in March starting at €529. The Enterprise Spin 514 will be available worldwide in March from $750 or €799.
