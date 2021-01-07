Smartphones, for a lot of us, are the most important tools that we use on a day-to-day basis, and it's definitely great to be able to buy one that perfectly suits our needs. This is precisely why smartphone companies offer several variants of each smartphone — to make sure everyone has something to choose from. Taking this one step further is Indian smartphone brand Lava, whose new smartphone can be customized according to your needs.

Called the MyZ, the smartphone offers five customizable parameters: rear camera, front camera, RAM, storage, and color. For instance, one can choose between a triple-camera setup and a dual-camera setup depending on how important rear cameras are to them. Similarly, one can also choose the amount of RAM (2GB/3GB/4GB/6GB) and storage required (32GB/64GB/128GB).

This isn't a modular phone, but customers also have the option to upgrade their phone within a span of a year if they feel their configuration doesn't suit them well enough. For instance, if 4GB of RAM proves to be a bottleneck for a user, they can upgrade to a new phone with 6GB of RAM with Lava's Z-Up service for a nominal fee.

Apart from the flexibility in choosing certain phone specifications, the MyZ is a pretty basic phone. It's powered by a MediaTek G35 SoC, sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, and has a 5,000mAh battery. The 2GB variant runs on Android 10 Go edition, whereas higher-RAM variants run on stock Android 10.

The phone starts at a retail price of INR 9,999 (~$95) and goes up to INR 10,699 (~$146) for the maxed-out variant.