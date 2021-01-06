Tile has been the go-to brand when it comes to reliable Bluetooth trackers, and its wide variety of products cater to different use cases. But all of its trackers rely on Bluetooth, which works just fine, but it's not as sophisticated as ultra-wideband (UWB) — tech that is reported to be used in upcoming products from Apple and Samsung. Word is that Tile is also working on a new product that boasts the same tech and is expected to be released in 2021.

The new tracker is said to look similar to the Tile Mate in that it will have a rounded square shape, a center button, a keychain hole, and a flat back to support adhesive-based mounting. The most striking difference will be the use of UWB that will make it easier to locate misplaced items.

Concept art of the upcoming Tile

UWB tech uses a short-range wireless protocol like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. But unlike the latter, UWB operates at high frequencies, which makes it possible to record directional/spatial data. This makes it particularly useful for trackers, especially in cases where it's difficult to discern its location by ringing it.

To make most of the new technology, the Tile app will offer users an AR-enabled camera view that will show the tracker's location and guide users to it using arrows. However, it's worth noting is that very few phones currently support UWB — the Samsung Note 20 Ultra and the iPhone 11/12 series are among the handful that do. There is no information on pricing for Tile's new trackers just yet.