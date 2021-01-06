Samsung joined the high refresh rate bandwagon last year with the Galaxy S20 line, but some users found the implementation rather limiting as going for 120Hz capped the resolution at FHD+. The Korean smartphone maker could finally do away with that restriction with the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra.

A tweet from noted leaker Ice Universe tells us about this imminent change, which will give end-users the liberty to pick their resolution and refresh rate combinations. It also has a screenshot attached, allegedly taken on an S21 Ultra, showing the Motion smoothness set to adaptive and the display resolution maxing out at 1440p.

👏Galaxy S21 Ultra realizes WQHD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate can be turned on at the same time pic.twitter.com/FpiB8jAxyC — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 5, 2021

You may wonder why just the Galaxy S21 Ultra, though. Based on the previously available information, the S21+ and the S21 will only have FHD+ screens, making the argument moot for them.

There’s a good chance that many would still like to stick to FHD+ and 120Hz on the Ultra to avoid quick battery drain, but it surely would be nice to at least have the option to max out both attributes when needed. Come January 14, we’ll know officially what the display tech on the new S21 looks like.