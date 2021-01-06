Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Things have slowed down now that the holidays are over, but I still have a few worthwhile sales to share with everyone. First up is Planescape: Torment, a fantastic classic CRPG from Beamdog. Next, I have Cessabit, a gorgeous game where attention to detail is a prerequisite. Last I have Cat in the Woods, an adorable clicker game. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 33 temporarily free and 37 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games