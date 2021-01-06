Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Things have slowed down now that the holidays are over, but I still have a few worthwhile sales to share with everyone. First up is Planescape: Torment, a fantastic classic CRPG from Beamdog. Next, I have Cessabit, a gorgeous game where attention to detail is a prerequisite. Last I have Cat in the Woods, an adorable clicker game. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 33 temporarily free and 37 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- GeoPosition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Happy Together $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clock Yourself $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- mAh Battery Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unit Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Brain Card Game - Find5x $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cat in the Woods VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dot Heroes Ⅱ : Top Summoner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dot Heroes III - Keep the Castle VIP Edition $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Push them all 3D - Smart block puzzle game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aura - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aurora Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flax - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Graby - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gento - Q Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Krix Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mingo Premium - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mingo R - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Olmo - Premium Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Redox - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Smoon UI - Squircle Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Yomira - Premium Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Knobby volume control - Unique volume widget app $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Eevee for ANeko (ANeko Skin) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Jigglypuff for Aneko (Aneko Skin) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- Flowdia Diagrams $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Video Board $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn C# .NET Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C++ Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO - (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Java Programming Tutorial - PRO (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Python Programming - Spanish (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Python Programming Tutorial - PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn R Programming Tutorial PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shred Guitar Mastery $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alarm Clock & Timer & Stopwatch & Tasks & Contacts $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Aviation Checklist $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Pachoink! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Jaland $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cessabit: a memory game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Harvest Master: Farm Sim $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- hocus 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Love Lust Hate Anger Interactive Choice Story $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OrbaDrone - Faded Light $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spencer $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Blox Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fairy Knights : Story driven RPG $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Funny Veggies! Kids games for girls, boys, babies $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- PixelTerra $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Series Makers Tycoon: TV Tycoon Simulator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ThirdMiracle : Turn-Base SRPG $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- [Premium] RPG Marenian Tavern Story -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- One4KWGT Reloaded - widgets for KWGT $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pixel HD - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lava Lamp Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One UI HD - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Cubic 3D - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
