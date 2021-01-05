Xiaomi has a bad habit of re-releasing slightly different variants of extremely similar phones for different markets, and it looks like the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is the latest device in for this treatment. Today, the company revealed a strikingly similar Mi 10i tailored for the Indian market, coming with a 108MP primary camera, a 6.67-inch display, and the Snapdragon 750G.

Like many Xiaomi phones, the Mi 10i offers great hardware at a low price, starting at only starting at ₹20,099 (~$275). The handset comes with a 120Hz 6.67-inch 1080p LCD screen protected by Gorilla Glass 5 that takes up almost all of the phone's front, though there is a notable chin on the bottom. The front-facing 16MP camera lives in the top middle of the display. On the back, you'll find a camera array consisting of four lenses in the top middle, arranged on a circular bump. It's comprised of the headlining 108MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Mi 10i is powered by a Snapdragon 750G, which offers some notable AI improvements over its predecessors and better performance. A 4820mAh battery should provide the phone with enough energy for a day, and it supports 33W fast-charging, which allows it to go from zero to 100% in under an hour according to Xiaomi's measurements. There's also liquid cooling on board to take some strain off the battery and the processor. Three storage configurations are available: 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB.

Specs Display 120Hz 6.67" DotDisplay, 2400 x 1080 FHD+, HDR and HDR10+, 450 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Software MIUI 12 CPU Snapdragon 750G RAM & Storage 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, LPDDR4x, UFS2.2 with Writebooster

Hybrid Micro SD slot expandable up to 512GB Battery 4820mAh, 33W fast charger in the box Rear cameras 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad rear camera Front camera 16MP In-display Front Camera Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1 Miscellaneous Dual stereo speakers, headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint reader, IR blaster, IP53 certification Measurements 165.38mm x 76.8mm x 9mm, 214.5 g Colors Atlantic Blue, Midnight Black, Pacific Sunrise Price 6GB+64GB: ₹20,099 (~$275)

6GB+128GB: ₹21,999 (~$300)

8GB+128GB: ₹23,999 (~$325)

Compared to many competitors, the Mi 10i has quite an array of great-to-haves: dual stereo speakers, a headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, an IR blaster, expandable storage, and an IP53 certification. It's just a bummer that the pre-installed MIUI 12 is still based on Android 10, so let's hope it won't take long to update the phone to the latest release.

Xiaomi says the Mi 10i will get a hands-free experience for multiple voice assistants simultaneously via an OTA update post-launch, which could certainly turn out to be interesting. As for the "i for India" branding, Xiaomi boasts that the phone is the first to launch with the new GPS alternative NavIC, which should allow for more accurate positioning and faster location lock-ins in the country.

The Mi 10i will only be available in India, starting at ₹20,099 (~$275) for the 6GB+64GB variant and maxing out at ₹23,999 (~$325) for the 8GB+128GB version — undercutting the OnePlus Nord, which starts at ₹24,999 in India. The Mi 10i comes in three colors: Atlantic Blue, Midnight Black, and Pacific Sunrise. You can ask Xiaomi to notify you once the Mi 10i is available on its store.