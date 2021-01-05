OnePlus is finally bringing both of its latest budget phones stateside. Available on Friday, January 15th, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will cost $300, while the N100 rings in at $180. Both phones will be available at OnePlus's online storefront and T-Mobile — the exclusive US carrier for the devices.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

The US-bound Nord N10 5G will sport 6GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 690, 128GB of expandable storage, 30W fast wired charging, a 6.49" 90Hz 1080p IPS display, and come in the Midnight Ice colorway we reviewed for the European model. On that note, this is the first time US pricing has been available, and while we'll save most of the editorializing for an update of our review, the N10 5G doesn't strike us as very competitively priced at $300.

OnePlus promises just a single Android version update for the phone — and that's to the current Android 11, as it shipped one version behind on Android 10. On top of that, the phone is only promised two years of security updates. However, it does have a big screen, a wide variety of cameras, and it will be subject to aggressive promotions by T-Mobile, including an add-a-line deal that makes the phone free.

OnePlus Nord N100

The N100, on the other hand, hits a very aggressive $180 price point right out of the gate. While its lower-end 4GB of RAM, 64 GB of expandable storage, and Snapdragon 460 chipset are bound to be a little less snappy and lack 5G, that hardly matters in the US, and that price is far more competitive, even with any software update drawbacks. It also packs a 6.52" 90Hz display, big 5,000mAh battery, and a triple-camera system — two useful ones if you exclude the portrait sensor, or just one if you toss out the dedicated macro. Still, it's $180.

Outside the add-a-line deal, which gets you an N10 5G for free via 24 months of bill credits, T-Mobile customers can get the N10 5G for $15.50 a month or an N100 for $7.50 a month, with Metro prices coming later.

General sales for both phones open at OnePlus's storefront on January 15th at 10AM ET, with pre-sales happening on January 8th at 10AM. The pair will also be available as carrier-exclusives at T-Mobile and Metro on the 15th.