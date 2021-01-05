As the OnePlus 7/7T’s Android 11 update hangs in the air, only two OnePlus phones — the 8 and 8T — have so far received their stable builds. Last week, the company confirmed that more of its older and budget offerings would soon be updated with the latest OxygenOS version, and it sure seems that it's keeping its word. It has finally released the beta version of OxygenOS 11 to the Nord, bringing almost everything that’s new about the software skin to the budget champ.
With the latest version of OxygenOS, the Nord picks up a slew of OS-wide visual facelifts, complete with improvements for reachability, which we checked out in our detailed hands-on post a while ago. All the goodies that Android 11 brings to the table are included too. However, one prominent difference here is that OnePlus has skipped the always-on display feature, which is presumably reserved for more premium phones in the lineup.
Here’s the complete changelog:
- System
- Update to Android 11 version
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve user experience
- Ambient Display
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
- Newly added 10 new clock styles ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Dark Mode
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
- Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range
- Shelf
- Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
- Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
- Gallery
- Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage
- Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster
Those interested in checking out OnePlus’ Android 11 build before everyone else can grab the appropriate OS file from the links below for a local upgrade. Download links are currently live only for the Indian and global versions of the Nord, while those in Europe will have to wait a tad longer.
OnePlus Nord Open Beta 1:
So far, users haven’t reported any major issues with the update in the forum thread. However, it would be best if you still exercised caution by backing up all your data and following all the installation instructions OnePlus prescribes. And in case you want to roll back to the stable version, OnePlus has a handy guide for that as well at the link below.
- Source:
- OnePlus
