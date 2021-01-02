Motorola's Moto G lineup has been creeping up in price and features for a while now, and last year, the company tried something different. Moto released two G phones in the United States (and some other regions), the G Power and G Stylus. The latter was equipped with a passive stylus, making it a competitor against the LG Stylo series, and now Motorola is working on a super-sized sequel.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as OnLeaks, has released render images of the 2021 Moto G Stylus. The phone is expected to have a massive flat 6.8-inch screen, with a chassis approximately 169.6mm tall, 73.7mm wide, and 8.8mm in depth (10.9mm with the camera bump). If that's accurate, the new Moto G Stylus will be among the largest mainstream smartphones currently available. The phone is roughly around the same size as the OnePlus 8 Pro (165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5mm) and Galaxy Note20 Ultra (164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm).

Besides having the shape and size of a literal brick, the Moto G Stylus is also expected to have a single hole-punch selfie camera, quad rear cameras (likely 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth), and a rear or side fingerprint sensor. The namesake stylus can be found at the bottom, though it will likely continue to be a passive pen, not an active stylus like on Samsung's Note series. Speaking of differences from the Note series, there's still a headphone jack. 🔥

It's not clear yet when Motorola plans to officially reveal the new Moto G Stylus. The original models were revealed in February 2020.