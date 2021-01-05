Google Docs is more important than ever these days due to the amount of people working, learning, and collaborating from home, and Google's keeping it up-to-date with the regular release of new features. Smart compose and autocorrect started rolling out to some users last year, and now both features are coming to Docs comments, to help make adding those to documents easier, smarter, and more grammatically correct.

When typing out a comment on a Doc, smart compose will now suggest relevant contextual phrases while autocorrect will reduce spelling and grammatical errors automatically. Much like Gmail's smart compose feature, pressing the tab button once a suggestion shows up will accept it.

Left: Smart compose in action Right: Here's how an autocorrected word shows up

These updates sound like they'll come in handy for educators, editors, and anyone who likes to comment on Docs files. Making spelling mistakes while trying to comment a correction is awkward, so hopefully smart compose combined with spelling autocorrect will render that a less frequent occurrence.

Google says these features are rolling out starting today, and will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers (got all that?). Hopefully it makes the leap to regular Google accounts soon, too, or else I might have to comment some harshly worded sentiments of my own.