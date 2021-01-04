A clean house makes for a clear mind, and Eufy's RoboVac L70 makes the tidying process a whole lot easier. This smart little vacuum/mop combo has plenty of handy features like strong suction power and voice assistant integration, and right now, it's on sale for just $339.99 at Amazon — a savings of $160.

The Robovac L70 uses iPath Laser Navigation to navigate around obstacles and find its way through your home. You can even restrict it to certain zones or set specific areas as off=limits right from your phone. It has 2200Pa of suction power that allows for advanced cleaning on multiple surfaces. The L70 even increases the suction automatically when extra vacuuming strength is necessary.

The L70 is easy to control via your phone, but integration with Google Assistant and Alexa means you're able to simply call out a quick command to get the cleaning routine going. And since the battery lasts up to 2.5 hours, you won't have to worry about it running out of power before your floors are presentable.

Scoot on over to Amazon today and order a smart robotic vacuum/mop combo unit for yourself. Shipping is free, even if you don't have a Prime membership.