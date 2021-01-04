Following its announcement around a month ago, Disney+ is now informing subscribers in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada that its new Star brand will be launching late next month. Star will be the sixth tile in the Disney+ app in those regions.

For those unfamiliar, Star is a Disney brand that will only carry content produced by Disney and its subsidiaries, including Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, 20th Television, and more. It will also have regional programming. All of this is said to add up to hundreds of TV series, movies, and originals. Think of Star as Hulu (which is only offered in the U.S.) for the rest of the world, except only with Disney content.

Star will be the sixth tile in the Disney+ app (along with Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic). In the United Kingdom, it will bring original titles Big Sky and Love, Victor, as well as shows like 24, Atlanta, Black-ish, Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother, Prison Break, and some Die Hard movies. This could vary for other markets. Look for all this to hit your screens February 23rd (if you live in one of the aforementioned regions).