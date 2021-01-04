Looking to replace a power bank after the holidays when you might have given one away, broken another, or just left it someplace you can't find it? Maybe you're also looking to downsize? Check out Aukey's PB-Y36, a cute 10,000mAh bank on sale for 40% off!

It's slightly thicker than a deck of cards at 25mm and smaller than most phones these days at 105 x 51 mm. Plus, it only weighs just about the same at 195 grams. For that volume, you can jam in a USB-C (Power Delivery 3 supported) or a USB-A (Quick Charge 3 supported) cable and charge at a maximum of 18W. Like we said, it's cute.

Selling for $25 on most days, you can have it by heading to Amazon, clipping the on-page coupon and tacking on promo code MLVTID8K to get it for $15! For that price, you can probably stuff a few stockings if you were late on the Santa shift.