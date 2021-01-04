Samsung has been on fire with updates over the last couple of years, and that continues into 2021 with the release of the January patch for the international Galaxy S9. The update is currently rolling to unlocked phones in Germany and weighs in at around 113MB. As the S9 has reached the end of its major version support, this update is still One UI 2.5 based on Android 10.
So far, the S9 is the only device to get the January patch, but as always, we'll be keeping this page updated as other phones receive updates of their own.
Galaxy S9 series
- Galaxy S9: G960FXXSDFTL1, released January 4th
- Source:
- Samsung Mobile
- Via:
- SamMobile
Comments