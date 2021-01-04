Qualcomm makes plenty of powerful chips for all kinds of smartphones, but its latest processor has got an eye out for budget phones in particular, hoping to bring them some substantial upgrades. A successor to last year's Snapdragon 460, the Snapdragon 480 claims not only big performance boosts, but is also the first 4-series chipset to offer 5G capabilities.

The Snapdragon 480's X51 5G Modem-RF System supports multiple 5G spectrums, modes, and bands — everything a wireless data enthusiast could ask for. It's also compatible with Wi-Fi 6, bringing top-of-the-line connectivity to the budget sector.

Arguably more useful than 5G is the marked improvement over the last-gen Snapdragon 460 chipset when it comes to raw performance. Qualcomm says the 480 can offer up to twice the power thanks to an upgraded Kryo 460 CPU and Adreno 619 GPU. It also brings the first triple ISP to the 4-series for improved camera support and performance.

The Snapdragon 480 has a few more "firsts" up its sleeves, as well. It's the first processor in this lineup to be built on an 8nm process, and it introduces Quick Charge 4+ technology to the 4-series. It looks like a number of OEMs are excited about the new chipset, with manufactures like Nokia and OnePlus already singing its praises. Qualcomm says the first commercial devices powered by the 480 should be announced early this year, so we shouldn't have too long to wait before trying out the new platform ourselves.