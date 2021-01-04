OnePlus was extremely late to the wireless charging party, as last year's OnePlus 8 Pro was the company's first phone to support the feature. It could wirelessly charge at up to 30W, the same speed as a wired connection, but only if you had the separate Warp Charge dock. According to a new rumor, the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro could bump that up to a blisteringly-fast 45W.

Max Jambor, a reputable leaker, revealed today on Voice that the OnePlus 9 Pro will support 45W wireless charging. The phone will also supposedly work with reverse wireless charging, which allows you to place other Qi-compatible devices (phones, earbud cases, wearables, etc.) on the back to share power. The OnePlus 9 is expected to support wireless charging, but not reverse charging.

Reverse wireless charging entered the mainstream in 2019 when it came standard on all versions of the Samsung Galaxy S10, where Samsung dubbed it PowerShare. Google adopted it last year on the Pixel 5, and various other flagship phones also offer reverse charging. It's not clear yet if a new Warp Charge dock will be required to take advantage of the faster speeds, or if OnePlus 9 buyers will have to shell out money for a new dock.