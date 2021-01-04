With Google Photos getting as feature-laden as it is, it only makes sense that people would turn to a less storage-intensive alternative. Google introduced Gallery Go for its less powerful Android Go phones about a year and a half ago, and it's already reached 50 million Play Store installations in that time.

Though Gallery Go was, as its name suggests, built for Android Go phones, it's perfectly at home on other devices. In fact, we chose it as one of our favorite gallery apps a few months back. And for those of you who are sensitive to bright screens in dark rooms, it does have a dark mode as well. It's lightweight, works offline, and has some smart organization chops — what's not to like?

It's worth noting that many of the installs that allowed Gallery Go to hit the 50-million mark so quickly are attributed to the fact that this is the default, pre-installed gallery app on Android Go devices, but the feat is impressive nonetheless. If you've been on the lookout for a simpler gallery app, this is worth checking out.