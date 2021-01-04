Samsung has produced a few foldable phones so far, and its second attempt was the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip. Ever since the updated model with a faster processor and 5G support was released in August, the original has been falling in price, and now you can get one for $971.61 on Amazon.

The original Galaxy Z Flip has a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 8GB RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage (with no microSD card slot), a 3,300mAh battery with Qi wireless charging, two rear cameras (12MP main + 12MP ultra-wide), a 10MP selfie camera, and no headphone jack. The main selling point is the extremely-tall 6.7-inch 2636x1080 AMOLED screen, which folds in half. You can read our full review here.

You can buy the phone from Amazon at the link below. As of when this article was published, the Mirror Purple and Mirror Black colors are in stock.