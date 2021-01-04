This story was originally published and last updated .
OnePlus revealed earlier this month that it will release a smartwatch in 2021, though it's still unclear if it will use Google's Wear OS platform or custom-built software (like Huawei and Samsung's wearables). However, a cheaper fitness band might reach the finish line before a full-blown OnePlus smartwatch is ready.
Android Central is reporting that OnePlus will release a fitness band before its regular smartwatch is ready. The band is expected to arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2021, and will be priced around $40. That places it in competition with the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, Galaxy Fit2, Wyze Band (pictured above), and other low-end wearables. The OnePlus band is likely to have an AMOLED screen, water resistance, and multi-day battery life.
Given the close proximity of OnePlus to Oppo, any fitness band from OnePlus could be based on the Oppo Band, which was released in June. The Oppo Band has a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, 12 sports tracking modes, waterproofing up to 50 meters, but no GPS. It costs CNY 199, which works out to be around $30 at the current exchange rate.
More leaks, official teasers
More details about the OnePlus band have been leaked. Mukul Sharma on Twitter shared apparent product photos, and besides looking like every other fitness band, the OnePlus Band also has the company name on the front — gross. Another leaker, Ishan Agarwal, claims the band will offer SpO2 blood saturation monitoring, IP68 water protection, 13 excersise modes, and a price of around ₹2,499 in India (~$34).
OnePlus India has also started publishing teasers for the band, with the tagline "the new face of fitness." There's already a page on the company's website to be notified when an announcement happens. Interestingly, there's no such teasers or pages from the US OnePlus site or global Twitter account, so the band could be limited to a release in India.
This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.#SmartEverywear
Head to the link to get notified: https://t.co/LUCWvulREa pic.twitter.com/ynLzgyFxku
— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 4, 2021
