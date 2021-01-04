Think the world has enough streaming services? Think again, chump! Discovery, the owner of HGTV, Food Network, TLC, and of course, Shark Week, is entering the streaming wars today. We've got all the details on this new Discovery+ service, including what to expect and where to find it.

Discovery+ launched today on pretty much every platform you can think of. Learning from Quibi's mistakes, it has a functional web edition at launch so you can watch on Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS. The service works with many TVs thanks to compatibility with Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, and newer Samsung smart TVs. Heck, you can even access it on several Xbox gaming consoles. And of course, we've got Android and iOS mobile apps that support Airplay and Chromecasting.

The streaming service is priced at $4.99/month with ads and $6.99 if you prefer to pay a little more to remove them. The lineup includes shows from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, and more, along with stuff made just for Discovery+ like a new House Hunters series, a travel/food show from Bobby Flay, and a brand-new series from Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper fame.