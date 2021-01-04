Welcome to Monday, everyone. The new year is here and has been for a few days now. This means The Holidays are over, and so the numerous sales we've seen over the last few weeks have died down. Luckily I still have a few standouts to share with everyone, including the popular e-book reader FBReader Premium. If you prefer games to reading, then perhaps the stylish arcade platformer Volt will be more your speed. Of course, if you prefer a bit of humor with your games, then you'll want to check out the arcade simulator Peace Death. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 47 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Numberwiz $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- CAS for Android $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Decimal & Fraction Calculator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Whats Status Saver Pro (No Ads) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Number to word converter offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Simple Nav Bar - Navigation Bar - Simple Control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Masters Gallery by Reiner Knizia $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Nail That Coin $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Theme Park Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Currency Converter Easily Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Daily Workouts $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Flutter Easy $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Simply Yoga $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- HIIT - interval workout PRO $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Alarm clock PRO $8.00 -> $4.00; Sale ends in 5 days
- FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- JSDev: Learn Javascript Programming [PRO] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Computer Programming [PRO] - Learn to Code $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Networking (CCNA) Pro. Complete CCNA Course $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PHPDev PRO: Become a Job Ready PHP Programmer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ReactDev PRO: Become a Job Ready React Developer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Travel Tracker Pro - GPS tracker $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Back pain exercises (PRO) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Budget Blitz Pro - money tracking and planning $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Movies 3 Pro - Movie & TV Collection Library $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Text Neck PRO - Forward Head Posture Correction $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MPC MACHINE - Sampler Drum Machine Beat Maker $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Engineer Companion Mechanical Engineering $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Evil Officer V2 - Horror House Escape $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Katy & Bob: Safari Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- IN-VERT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Storm Rush $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Timeflow: Time is Money Sim $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sasaya $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nimian Legends : Vandgels $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Elektronika $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Fourth grade Math - Multiplication $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Super Oscar Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Aline Icon Pack - linear icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Flat Squircle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MIU! 12 Carbon - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MIU! 12 Circle Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MIU! 12 Circle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MIU! 12 Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mix Ui - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Outline Icons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Limitless - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Xperia - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hexaring - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Limitless 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
