The bang for the buck that TVs offer these days never ceases to amaze me. For today only, Best Buy is offering an 85" Hisense 4K LED TV with HDR and Android TV on board for just $999.99, a savings of a whopping $700 off MSRP.

This Hisense TV carries model number H6510G and offers all the buzzwords most could want out of a TV in 2020 2021, including a 4K display, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Virtual X, Google Assistant and Chromecast functionality built-in, Bluetooth, and a voice remote. It also looks pretty sharp with minimal bezels and a minimalistic stand design. This SKU is a Best Buy exclusive, but it does have pretty great reviews (4.7/5). Alternatively, if you're looking for something a little smaller, the 43" 1080p Hisense H5510G is $189.99 ($110 off) at Best Buy today as well.

This is a Best Buy Deal of the Day, and it was listed at the full $1699.99 MSRP as recently as a couple of days ago. You'd be hard-pressed to find a deal like this anywhere else, so if you've been looking for a giant TV, here's your chance. Shipping is free, and you may be able to find one in stock near you if you're on the impatient side.