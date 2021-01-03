Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, at which we expect the company to formally announce its hotly anticipated Galaxy S21, is officially scheduled for January 14th (next Thursday), matching our earlier leaks. The event will be streamed from Samsung's site at 10AM ET (7AM PT).

A short teaser video shows off a slightly blurred view of the Galaxy S21 camera hump we've all come to know, removing any last lingering doubt you might have for the subject of the event — assuming the "Galaxy" right in the name didn't give that away.

At this point, we've seen basically everything about the phone, from specs to even real-world photos, including rumors of a case with an S-Pen included for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Pre-order reservations for "the next Galaxy" are also already open, including $50 in accessory credit and $10 for the Shop Samsung app. All that's left now is to mark our calendars and wait.