SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom was released in 2003, and even though critic reviews were mixed, the game gained enough of a cult following to receive a remake last year. The 'Rehydrated' version is already available on all major consoles and PC, but now a mobile port is on the way, thanks to developer HandyGames.

Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated was developed by Purple Lamp Studios and published by THQ Nordic, but the mobile version is being created by another THQ studio, HandyGames. A trailer is available showing gameplay footage captured from an unknown phone, and it looks fairly close to the PC and console versions. The game will cost $9.99, with no in-app purchases or advertisements, and the description for the trailer states controllers will be supported.

HandyGames confirmed in a tweet that multiplayer mode is not present, but besides that, it should closely follow the Rehydrated version on other platforms. Battle for Bikini Bottom tasks you with collecting items and defeating robots that have invaded Bikini Bottom (the home of SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends), while also navigating 3D platforming sections and various puzzles. The remake is currently sitting at 69/100 on Metacritic (for the PC version).

The Android version is available for pre-registration now on the Google Play Store. It should arrive on January 21st.