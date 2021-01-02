One of the interface changes in Android 11 was the introduction of bubbles, notifications that could be turned into floating buttons that opened hovering conversations when tapped. Google Messages added support for bubbles before Android 11 was completed, but adoption has been slow with third-party apps. The feature is now going live in, of all apps, Skype for Android.

Microsoft revealed the change in a Skype support page, saying "the latest version of Skype includes support for Chat Bubbles, Priority Conversations, and Conversation Space on Android." In other words, Skype now works with all the fancy new conversation management features found in Android 11.

The functionality seems to be tied to Skype v8.67.0.97, which started rolling out around December 21st. You can get Skype from the Play Store with the handy widget below, or download the update from APKMirror. Telegram also added support for bubbles in August, though the feature was buggy at the time.