OnePlus used to be known for speedy Android updates, but those days have long since passed. While Samsung has already started updating most of its recent flagships to Android 11, the same update has only arrived on two OnePlus phones (the 8 and 8T). OnePlus has now shared a status report on the OxygenOS 11 rollout, providing a rough timeline for the months ahead.
"Next week, the OnePlus Nord will receive its first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build," the company said in a forum post. The OnePlus 7 and 7T series are also expected to receive their first Open Betas around the same time. The company said it ran into a "data decryption issue" with the 7/7T series that delayed development, but was able to fix the problem in conjunction with Qualcomm. The OnePlus 6/6T series and the Nord 10 5G/100 will receive OxygenOS 11 at some point later.
The forum post also confirmed that OxygenOS 11 won't arrive on the OnePlus 5 and 5T, saying the update is targeted at "the OnePlus 6 and later models." The phones were released in June 2017 and November 2017, respectively, marking the end of three years of OS updates.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
