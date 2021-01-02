Now that the giant Home Max smart speaker has been discontinued, Google suggests those interested should instead pick up a pair of its new Nest Audio speakers. If you were looking for a deal on those Nest Audios, you're in luck; BrandsMart USA is currently offering a two-pack for $150, representing a savings of $48 off MSRP.

Our own Taylor had access to two Nest Audios while writing his "one month later" review, finding that "a pair of Nest Audio speakers is so good, you probably don't need Google's biggest speaker." In his review, he liked the improved sound over Google Home, excellent microphones, cheaper starting price than the Home ($99 vs $129), and the clean design. He did, however, note that there is no wired input available, and there's some lag through Bluetooth, which could be problematic if you're trying to watch videos with your Nest Audio(s).

The Nest Audio carries an MSRP of $99, so this 2-pack being sold by BrandsMart USA for $150 means that you're saving about $48. You can only pick up a pair of Charcoal Nest Audios at this price; the retailer is sold out of the Chalk ones. Shipping is free. Hit the link below to pick a pair up.