TeamWin Recovery Project, or TWRP for short, is a custom recovery partition often used together with custom ROMs and/or rooting. It can help you create full device backups, install new ROMs, and troubleshoot broken software. TWRP v3.4 was released in June with limited Android 10 support, and now TWRP 3.5 is rolling out to all supported devices.
The most important change with this release is that TWRP is now developed across two branches, Android 9 and Android 10. Phones released with Pie will have Pie-based TWRP (which has the most features right now), and newer devices will use the v10 branch. You can check what branch a device is using by looking at the build version — builds from the v9 branch will have '3.5.0_9' at the end, while v10 devices will have '3.5.0_10.' TWRP doesn't have any official support for Android 11 yet, but it is in development.
Across both branches, TWRP 3.5 mostly focuses on bug fixes and minor new features. Translations have been improved for some languages, haptics (vibration) work on more phones, multi-user Android and SELinux are better-supported, and much more. TWRP published a changelog below with the changes that apply to the Pie and Android 10 branches.
TWRP 3.5.0 changes (for both branches)
- Fix building in android-5.1 trees - CaptainThrowback
- New QTI Haptics Support - AndroidableDroid
- New TSPDriver Haptics Support - LameMonster82
- Selinux restore issues - AndroidableDroid
- OEM build fixes - Fighter19
- More file extension support in Gui file selector - Mauronofrio
- FBE Fixes - CaptainThrowback
- Ozip Decryption - Mauronofrio
- Don't use persist for recovery logs - bigbiff
- Delay touch startup if necessary - bigbiff
- Spanish translation Updates - R0rt1z2
- Fix cache wiping on Slot A only devices - AndroidableDroid
- Exclude dumpsys directory from backups - DarthJabba9
- Gerrman translation Updates - 4ndyZ
- HW Rotation during runtime (does not affect touch panel) - webgeek1234
- API 24 fixes - AndroidableDroid
- vold_decrypt error on unmount - CaptainThrowback
- Multiuser - warn when users are not decrypted - noahajac
- FDE encryption fixes - CaptainThrowback
- Crypto state fixes - nebrassy
- Chinese translation Updates - Whyle
- Theme updates to match android-10 release: CaptainThrowback
- Move TWRP App install to Advanced page - Dees_Troy
- Update Russian Translation - f2065
On top of the new release, TWRP has added support for many more devices since our last roundup in November. The expanded list includes entries from Xiaomi, Samsung, Asus, and Google. All the new devices are listed below, along with the TWRP branch they are using.
- Xiaomi Mi 8 EE (ursa, v10)
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (equuleus, v10)
- Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (grus, v9)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (Exynos) (d1, v9)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G (Exynos) (d1x, v9)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (Exynos) (d2s, v9)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G (Exynos) (d2x, v9)
- Samsung Galaxy J4 (j4lte, v9)
- Samsung Galaxy M30s (m30s, v9)
- ASUS ROG Phone 3 (I003D, v10)
- ASUS ZenFone 7/7 Pro (I002D, v10)
- Motorola Moto E 2020 (ginna)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE (gta4xl, v10)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite WiFi (gta4xlwifi, v10)
- Google Pixel 4 (flame, v10)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (coral, v10)
TWRP should have most of its devices updated to 3.5 soon, if they all haven't been already. You can update the recovery with Fastboot on a compatible PC, or using the TWRP app from the Play Store.
