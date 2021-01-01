TeamWin Recovery Project, or TWRP for short, is a custom recovery partition often used together with custom ROMs and/or rooting. It can help you create full device backups, install new ROMs, and troubleshoot broken software. TWRP v3.4 was released in June with limited Android 10 support, and now TWRP 3.5 is rolling out to all supported devices.

The most important change with this release is that TWRP is now developed across two branches, Android 9 and Android 10. Phones released with Pie will have Pie-based TWRP (which has the most features right now), and newer devices will use the v10 branch. You can check what branch a device is using by looking at the build version — builds from the v9 branch will have '3.5.0_9' at the end, while v10 devices will have '3.5.0_10.' TWRP doesn't have any official support for Android 11 yet, but it is in development.

Across both branches, TWRP 3.5 mostly focuses on bug fixes and minor new features. Translations have been improved for some languages, haptics (vibration) work on more phones, multi-user Android and SELinux are better-supported, and much more. TWRP published a changelog below with the changes that apply to the Pie and Android 10 branches.

TWRP 3.5.0 changes (for both branches) Fix building in android-5.1 trees - CaptainThrowback

New QTI Haptics Support - AndroidableDroid

New TSPDriver Haptics Support - LameMonster82

Selinux restore issues - AndroidableDroid

OEM build fixes - Fighter19

More file extension support in Gui file selector - Mauronofrio

FBE Fixes - CaptainThrowback

Ozip Decryption - Mauronofrio

Don't use persist for recovery logs - bigbiff

Delay touch startup if necessary - bigbiff

Spanish translation Updates - R0rt1z2

Fix cache wiping on Slot A only devices - AndroidableDroid

Exclude dumpsys directory from backups - DarthJabba9

Gerrman translation Updates - 4ndyZ

HW Rotation during runtime (does not affect touch panel) - webgeek1234

API 24 fixes - AndroidableDroid

vold_decrypt error on unmount - CaptainThrowback

Multiuser - warn when users are not decrypted - noahajac

FDE encryption fixes - CaptainThrowback

Crypto state fixes - nebrassy

Chinese translation Updates - Whyle

Theme updates to match android-10 release: CaptainThrowback

Move TWRP App install to Advanced page - Dees_Troy

Update Russian Translation - f2065

On top of the new release, TWRP has added support for many more devices since our last roundup in November. The expanded list includes entries from Xiaomi, Samsung, Asus, and Google. All the new devices are listed below, along with the TWRP branch they are using.

Xiaomi Mi 8 EE (ursa, v10)

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (equuleus, v10)

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (grus, v9)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (Exynos) (d1, v9)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G (Exynos) (d1x, v9)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (Exynos) (d2s, v9)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G (Exynos) (d2x, v9)

Samsung Galaxy J4 (j4lte, v9)

Samsung Galaxy M30s (m30s, v9)

ASUS ROG Phone 3 (I003D, v10)

ASUS ZenFone 7/7 Pro (I002D, v10)

Motorola Moto E 2020 (ginna)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE (gta4xl, v10)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite WiFi (gta4xlwifi, v10)

Google Pixel 4 (flame, v10)

Google Pixel 4 XL (coral, v10)

TWRP should have most of its devices updated to 3.5 soon, if they all haven't been already. You can update the recovery with Fastboot on a compatible PC, or using the TWRP app from the Play Store.