Nova Launcher has long been a reliable option for anyone looking to rejig their home screen and app drawer. Known for offering a straightforward yet customizable experience, the launcher has been among the most popular ones out there. Now we're checking out some of its latest visual tweaks and new features, with the release of the 7.0 beta.

The beta sees Nova now based on Launcher3 from AOSP, which means updated visuals and animations besides rewritten code. While the release's focus is on refreshing the base, there's a slew of new features arriving, too, including new icon settings and UI changes.

Save APK, radial folder icon layout & vertical paginated folder scrolling, and search bar at the bottom in the app drawer (left to right)

The update axes a couple configuration options — the card background and horizontal app drawer styles — but the developer is open to feedback on Discord if you've got something to say about that.

You can download the beta from APK Mirror or head over to the Google Play Store and sign up for the testing program. As expected with beta software, there may be some bugs. If you want to avoid those, you may wait for the update to be rolled out on the stable channel later.